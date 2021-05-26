Mbalula and others tickled by Dr Malinga challenging Maphorisa to 'kick-boxing'

While rapper Cassper Nyovest is trying to get some of Mzansi's most famous faces in the ring for a celebrity boxing spectacle, Dr Malinga has the streets in a mess with his challenge to amapiano star DJ Maphorisa.

It all started when Cassper took to the TL to preach about how celebrity boxing matches were a big deal overseas and we should have a Mzansi edition.

He asked for suggestions on possible matchups, also laying down a challenge to Prince Kaybee.

Kaybee was keen and said he looked forward to beating his rival.

While the streets were losing their minds at the thought of their faves taking shots at each other in the ring, Dr Malinga changed up the game a little and said he wanted to do some kick-boxing against Phori.

“Lend me DJ Maphorisa. I want to show him some respect, but it must be kick-boxing,” he said, posting a picture of his trademark high-kick dance move.