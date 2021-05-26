TshisaLIVE

Mbalula and others tickled by Dr Malinga challenging Maphorisa to 'kick-boxing'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 May 2021 - 11:00
Musician Dr Malinga is keen to get in the ring with DJ Maphorisa.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Malinga

While rapper Cassper Nyovest is trying to get some of Mzansi's most famous faces in the ring for a celebrity boxing spectacle, Dr Malinga has the streets in a mess with his challenge to amapiano star DJ Maphorisa.

It all started when Cassper took to the TL to preach about how celebrity boxing matches were a big deal overseas and we should have a Mzansi edition.

He asked for suggestions on possible matchups, also laying down a challenge to Prince Kaybee.

Kaybee was keen and said he looked forward to beating his rival.

While the streets were losing their minds at the thought of their faves taking shots at each other in the ring, Dr Malinga changed up the game a little and said he wanted to do some kick-boxing against Phori.

“Lend me DJ Maphorisa. I want to show him some respect, but it must be kick-boxing,” he said, posting a picture of his trademark high-kick dance move.

Fans were here for it, urging Maphorisa to respond to the challenge. Phori had seemingly weighed in on the whole celeb boxing debate earlier, saying: “I see they can't make hits any more, now they wanna flight. Ai, Sauta ya bora, shame. Confused nation.”

One follower told Malinga to put his leg down, drawing laughs from transport minister Fikile Mbalula and others.

Soon, the comments section was filled with other possible matchups, including “Mbaks vs Malema”.

