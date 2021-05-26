TshisaLIVE

Mzansi already placing bets ahead of Cassper vs Prince Kaybee ring fight

Prince Kaybee says he will even donate the stash from the fight ... just “wants Cassper's jawline”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 May 2021 - 11:00
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have Mzansi excited for the big showdown.
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have Mzansi excited for the big showdown.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest / Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

After expressing his eagerness to launch celebrity boxing matches in SA, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally found himself a worthy opponent in musician Prince Kaybee and Mzansi can't wait to see the pair fight it out!

Since his planned boxing match with nemesis AKA hit a dead end, Cassper has been itching to face someone in the ring,  purely for entertainment.

The rapper took to social media on Monday to share his observations that celebrity boxing matches were a big deal in the US and around the world.

Cass went on to explain that in addition to the entertainment value such matches held, making celebrities fight it out in the ring would also be a way for entertainers to make money.

After a few suggestions of worthy opponents were thrown his way, Cassper ran into Prince Kaybee's name. The pair are not truly rivals but they have had a twar or two before, which resulted in Cassper blocking Kaybee on Twitter.

The rapper then unblocked Kaybee to see if he was interested.

“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see. A lot of people are saying me and Princess (Prince) Kaybee. I know he likes talking big sh*t but I don't think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I'm definitely game,” said Cass.

To his surprise, Prince Kaybee was keen to fight and said he's actually been waiting for such an opportunity

“Lol ehhh you unblocked me?I have been waiting to f*** you up, Thank God!”

After Kaybee expressed interest, it didn't take long until the ball was rolling. Cassper's people called Kaybee's people and now Mzansi have themselves a planned fight on the calendar.

“Let's goooooooooo! I know you been wanting my attention, you have it now. Let's pick a date and run it! My people will call yours and we pick a date,” he said.

Prince Kaybee responded, saying he only wants Cassper's jawline. “Not your attention but your jawline, moer! I am so happy... call us please!”

Adding to his excitement, Prince Kaybee said he wasn't even going to fight Cass for money, just the satisfaction of putting his hands on him.

Fans are already excited about the potential matchup ... so much so that they are already making bets!

Most tweeps seems to think Cassper has an advantage, because he's been getting ready since the days Mzansi thought they would see him fight AKA.

However, those who know Prince Kaybee know that he never skips a gym session and are confident that he's got this.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

Cassper responds to suggestions of a Big Xhosa boxing match, calls him a 'clout-seeker'

Big Xhosa claims he'll "knock out" Cassper Nyovest in the first round of a boxing match...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'Friends will break your heart,' says Cassper Nyovest on cutting people off

"I have become so used to just cutting people out of my life," the rapper shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper’s rules for social media survival: Don’t get sucked into the misery

Cassper's class is now in session.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest on surviving Covid-19: ‘I am still standing through His grace’

Even Covid-19 couldn't touch Mufasa's money moves!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have Mzansi excited as they wait to see them fight.
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have Mzansi excited as they wait to see them fight.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest / Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Most read

  1. WATCH | Like father like daughter! Connie Ferguson’s father is a beast in the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize opens up about ‘painful’ win as Royal AM makes it to the big league TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Tembe’s father responds to claims made by AKA in his tell-all TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Bishop Makamu appearing on 'Amabishop' over VN with 'sexual ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Missed AKA’s 'tell-all' interview on his relationship with Nelli Tembe? Here ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X