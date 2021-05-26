Mzansi already placing bets ahead of Cassper vs Prince Kaybee ring fight

After expressing his eagerness to launch celebrity boxing matches in SA, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally found himself a worthy opponent in musician Prince Kaybee and Mzansi can't wait to see the pair fight it out!

Since his planned boxing match with nemesis AKA hit a dead end, Cassper has been itching to face someone in the ring, purely for entertainment.

The rapper took to social media on Monday to share his observations that celebrity boxing matches were a big deal in the US and around the world.

Cass went on to explain that in addition to the entertainment value such matches held, making celebrities fight it out in the ring would also be a way for entertainers to make money.

After a few suggestions of worthy opponents were thrown his way, Cassper ran into Prince Kaybee's name. The pair are not truly rivals but they have had a twar or two before, which resulted in Cassper blocking Kaybee on Twitter.

The rapper then unblocked Kaybee to see if he was interested.

“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see. A lot of people are saying me and Princess (Prince) Kaybee. I know he likes talking big sh*t but I don't think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I'm definitely game,” said Cass.

To his surprise, Prince Kaybee was keen to fight and said he's actually been waiting for such an opportunity

“Lol ehhh you unblocked me?I have been waiting to f*** you up, Thank God!”