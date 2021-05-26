Mzansi already placing bets ahead of Cassper vs Prince Kaybee ring fight
Prince Kaybee says he will even donate the stash from the fight ... just “wants Cassper's jawline”
After expressing his eagerness to launch celebrity boxing matches in SA, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally found himself a worthy opponent in musician Prince Kaybee and Mzansi can't wait to see the pair fight it out!
Since his planned boxing match with nemesis AKA hit a dead end, Cassper has been itching to face someone in the ring, purely for entertainment.
The rapper took to social media on Monday to share his observations that celebrity boxing matches were a big deal in the US and around the world.
Cass went on to explain that in addition to the entertainment value such matches held, making celebrities fight it out in the ring would also be a way for entertainers to make money.
After a few suggestions of worthy opponents were thrown his way, Cassper ran into Prince Kaybee's name. The pair are not truly rivals but they have had a twar or two before, which resulted in Cassper blocking Kaybee on Twitter.
The rapper then unblocked Kaybee to see if he was interested.
“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see. A lot of people are saying me and Princess (Prince) Kaybee. I know he likes talking big sh*t but I don't think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I'm definitely game,” said Cass.
To his surprise, Prince Kaybee was keen to fight and said he's actually been waiting for such an opportunity
“Lol ehhh you unblocked me?I have been waiting to f*** you up, Thank God!”
Lol ehhh you unblocked me?— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2021
I HAVE BEEEEEEEN WANTING TO FUCK YOU UP, like kgale keo kgalla hlem. Thank God! https://t.co/wxEZz3gD1v
After Kaybee expressed interest, it didn't take long until the ball was rolling. Cassper's people called Kaybee's people and now Mzansi have themselves a planned fight on the calendar.
“Let's goooooooooo! I know you been wanting my attention, you have it now. Let's pick a date and run it! My people will call yours and we pick a date,” he said.
Prince Kaybee responded, saying he only wants Cassper's jawline. “Not your attention but your jawline, moer! I am so happy... call us please!”
Adding to his excitement, Prince Kaybee said he wasn't even going to fight Cass for money, just the satisfaction of putting his hands on him.
I don’t even want money, Infact I’m gnna donate all that stash. All I want is that short MF nxa...— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2021
I hope and pray to GOD this is not another PR STUNT, so help me God. Enough talking, see you in the ring mate🙏🏾 https://t.co/j0HfgX2ZzI— THE 4TH REPUBLIC (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2021
Fans are already excited about the potential matchup ... so much so that they are already making bets!
Most tweeps seems to think Cassper has an advantage, because he's been getting ready since the days Mzansi thought they would see him fight AKA.
However, those who know Prince Kaybee know that he never skips a gym session and are confident that he's got this.
Here are some of the reactions:
Cassper Nyovest vs Prince Kaybee in a boxing ring 🙆🏾♀️.— Miss Pru (@MissPru_Dj) May 25, 2021
Who’s your money on?
It looks like the Boxing Match between Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest is on 🥊🔥💞💯🇿🇦— SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) May 25, 2021
These two been craving for each other for years now 🔥🔥🔥
Who's your money on? 🤔🇿🇦
🔄 - Prince Kaybee
❤️ - Don Billiato #CelebrityBoxing pic.twitter.com/3j5nN0Lyu6
Honestly, I really want to see this Cassper vs Prince Kaybee fight happening, hope its not all just for relevance and hype. Somebody book it already!!! #CelebrityBoxing— Bulelani (@bujalingo_) May 25, 2021
Cassper after realizing that Prince Kaybee is taking the fight pic.twitter.com/vxhjrjN3kE— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) May 25, 2021
Cassper has beeeeeen training for a big fight waaaay before, trust me Prince Kaybee needs to work twice as hard to get to Cass' level (Boxing wise) Remember this not a street fight and one of them is well prepared🥊 My money is on Cassper. https://t.co/hlBjTHOmGF— #Ringo (@DJJawz) May 26, 2021
My bet is on Cassper Nyovest if they do have a boxing match with prince kaybee #CelebrityBoxing pic.twitter.com/hk2XH8A1Qm— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 25, 2021