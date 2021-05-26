SNAPS | Mzansi celebs celebrate Africa Day

SA celebs have taken to social media to honour their cultures in celebration of international Africa Day .

Posting snaps to the TL on Tuesday, some of Mzansi's famous faces showed off their traditional attire and shared their pride over their African culture. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, Basetsana Kumalo, Shauwn Mkhize, Zoleka Mandela and many others took to their socials to celebrate with the rest of the globe.

Africa Day is the annual celebration of the continent. It commemorates the founding of intergovernmental group, the Organisation of African Unity, in Addis Ababa in 1963.

Kwa Mam'Mkhize star Shauwn reminded her followers not to forget their roots and to remain hopeful for the continent.

“May we never forget who we are and where we come from. May this key lesson be passed down for many generations to come. Even though our past and present may not be pretty but I remain hopeful that the future of Africa is bright. We are Africans!” said Mam'Mkhize.

Actress Florence Masebe had a message about honouring all the colours of Africa.

“I live in a part of the world where we wear all our colours at once with pride. Every day of the year. We are Afrika,” she said.