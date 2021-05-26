TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mzansi reacts to thrilling Netflix ‘Jiva’ trailer

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
26 May 2021 - 08:00

Mzansi has reacted with excitement to the latest Netflix African Original, Jiva, which pays tribute to SA dance culture. 

The dance series, which makes its debut on June 24, was created by Busisiwe Ntintili and was choreographed by Bontle Modiselle and Tom London. 

The show follows Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini), an ambitious, but frustrated young dancer from Umlazi, Durban who wants to ditch her dead-end job, fetch her nice life and get out of her rut and into the spotlight.

On her journey to get there, she forms a dance group called the Trollies, made up of four very different but very talented women played by Candice Modiselle (Vuyiswa), Sne Mbatha (Zinhle), Stella Dlangalala (Lady E) and Zazi Kunene (Nolwazi).  

Taking to Instagram, Candice said the series would change the game. 

“God is in the neighbourhood, and so is #JIVANetflix, an ode to our remarkably rich dance culture. From June 24, the game will be changed and the world will know what powerhouses exist on our soil. Our authentic stories and mind-blowing talent to match. This is unequivocally, one for the books.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after the first trailer dropped on Monday.

Here are some of the reactions: 

