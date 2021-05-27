Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl

Imali Eningi Rapper Big Zulu has dismissed King Monada's “challenge” to meet in the boxing ring to settle old scores.

Earlier this week rapper Cassper Nyovest had the TL in a tizz after he spoke about the popularity of celebrity boxing matches overseas.

After being flooded with suggestions of who fans wanted him to get into the ring with, Cassper agreed to go head-to-head with DJ Prince Kaybee.

Riding the wave, Dzena Mo hitmaker King Monada took to Twitter to challenge Big Zulu in a bid to join in on the trend.

“I challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match. I am waiting for him to accept,” King posted with a picture of him ready to rumble.