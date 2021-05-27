Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl
Imali Eningi Rapper Big Zulu has dismissed King Monada's “challenge” to meet in the boxing ring to settle old scores.
Earlier this week rapper Cassper Nyovest had the TL in a tizz after he spoke about the popularity of celebrity boxing matches overseas.
After being flooded with suggestions of who fans wanted him to get into the ring with, Cassper agreed to go head-to-head with DJ Prince Kaybee.
Riding the wave, Dzena Mo hitmaker King Monada took to Twitter to challenge Big Zulu in a bid to join in on the trend.
“I challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match. I am waiting for him to accept,” King posted with a picture of him ready to rumble.
I challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match 🥊 🥊I am waiting for him to accept💪🙄🏋♂️🚶🏾♂️#CelebrityBoxing https://t.co/zVQSyhpU1Q pic.twitter.com/rmZd9fkCrU— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) May 25, 2021
However, when Big Zulu caught wind of the request, he left Monada a stinging reply. He asked if there wasn't anyone better he could fight.
Tweeps weighed in on the possibility of seeing Big Zulu and Monada fight it out.
In my opinion, King Monada would knock out Big Zulu in a boxing ring. Don't underestimate skinny dudes. 😅— Lebzit ➐ (@Lebzit) May 26, 2021
Big Zulu Vs King Monada— Bade (@AnkelBade) May 25, 2021
Cassper| Prince kaybee pic.twitter.com/fiShJpIEQF
Big Zulu will be knocked out by king Monada— MatimuZA🇿🇦 (@Timzen_tee) May 26, 2021
Actually let me mind my business I have work to do pic.twitter.com/kVV1LM5uwp
Big Zulu v.s King Monada kusazoba lit moes pic.twitter.com/2tUtVJLMpX— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) May 26, 2021
King Monada aint serious, you seen the size of Big Zulu?😂 https://t.co/fCpD4CmrXa— King B CPT (@king_b_CPT) May 26, 2021
Big Zulu vs King Monada highlights https://t.co/xnCS0pRQHe pic.twitter.com/8EnuqSsi8Y— Surprise Moriri (@TheChosenOne95_) May 25, 2021
Since his planned boxing match with nemesis AKA didn't see the light of day, Cassper took to Twitter to share his observation that celebrity boxing matches are a big deal in the US and around the world.
Cass went on to explain that in addition to the entertainment value such matches held, having celebrities fight it out in the ring would also be a way for entertainers, many of whom are struggling financially during the pandemic, to make money.
"#CelebrityBoxing could be such a big thing in SA too. We just need the right matchups and we could entertain people in a new manner. Not only that, we would also give the boxing sport the boost it needs. We have some elite boxers but they are getting paid peanuts,” said Cassper.