Focalistic gets nod from Time magazine for 'Ke Star' remix

Time Magazine has declared the remix of Focalistic's hit song Ke Star featuring producer Vigro Deep and Nigerian-American singer Davido “one of 2021's best hits thus far”.

In its annual list to honour the best global hits of the year so far, SA's amapiano flies the flag high.

“On this song, two SA stars who have been turbocharging dance floors across their country — the DJ and producer Vigro Deep and the rapper Focalistic — are joined by Nigerian Afrobeats king Davido for a bombastic intercontinental smash,” stated the publication .

Basking in the glory of his accolade, Focalistic took to Twitter to share the good news with fans.