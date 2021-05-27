TshisaLIVE

Focalistic gets nod from Time magazine for 'Ke Star' remix

27 May 2021 - 13:00
Time magazine has given the 'Ke Star' (Remix) by Focalistic, featuring Davido and Vigro Deep, a stamp of approval.
Image: Instagram/Focalistic

Time Magazine has declared the remix of Focalistic's hit song Ke Star featuring producer Vigro Deep and Nigerian-American singer Davido “one of 2021's best hits thus far”.

In its annual list to honour the best global hits of the year so far, SA's amapiano flies the flag high.

“On this song, two SA stars who have been turbocharging dance floors across their country — the DJ and producer Vigro Deep and the rapper Focalistic — are joined by Nigerian Afrobeats king Davido for a bombastic intercontinental smash,” stated the publication . 

Basking in the glory of his accolade, Focalistic took to Twitter to share the good news with fans.

Fans took to the comments section of the tweet to congratulate Focalistic on further cementing his global takeover. 

Focalistic has been making a name of himself abroad and has even gained a fan in American rapper Diddy.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories earlier this year, Diddy was seen getting down to Ke Star. Focalistic caught wind of the I Need A Girl hitmaker's admiration, and thanked him for the recognition.

“Dankie Modimo! Diddy playing Ke Star on his IG stories! Ase trap tse ke pina tsa ko kasi,” (trap music is kasi music) said Focalistic.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in March, Focalistic credited the love he's been getting internationally to being able to package something unique and authentic to his identity.

“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.

“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!” the rapper said.

