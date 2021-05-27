TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu warns against 'Covid-19 fatigue': 'Many of us are exhausted and we drop our guard'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 May 2021 - 09:00
Letshego Zulu has opened up about her journey with Covid-19 and warned against being complacent.
Image: Alaister Russell

As speculation continues to swirl that a stricter lockdown may soon be on the cards, Letshego Zulu has warned of “Covid-19 fatigue”.

The cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss recommendations from the national coronavirus command centre on how to address a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, ahead of a possible third wave of infections.

Fitness fundi Letshego, the widow of late racing car driver Gugu Zulu, took to Instagram on Wednesday to warn against letting one's guard down and taking restrictions lightly.

“Truth is, many of us are exhausted and we drop our guard, especially around our loved ones and closest friends. Those gatherings are the real “super-spreader” events,” she said.

She acknowledged that more people may die of other diseases, viruses, suicide or murder but “one more person dying from Covid-19 is one too many”.

“Friends, don't drop your guard, no matter how Covid-19 exhausted you are. One death is one too many. SA is far from herd immunity. Don't feel guilty for complying when others aren't. We go to weddings and other events and 99% people aren't wearing masks there because we think we're in a 'safe space'.

“I too have been guilty of that. Think twice. No, think thrice because it might catch you by surprise. Tomorrow is not guaranteed to any one of us.”

Letshego also detailed a health scare she had three months ago, which made her think she may have contracted the virus.

“I had potential third party exposure. My mind played tricks on me. I felt a scratchy throat when there was none. I was out of breath after every flight of stairs. I was tracking my SP02 and it kept dropping below 90. I was an emotional wreck for the week that I quarantined at home.

“Because I treasure my loved ones, I tested to ease my mind because, yeyi, I was going mental. Needless to say, results came out negative but it was a lesson to continue being vigilant.”

