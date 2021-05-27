Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir
Kokovha star Makhadzi has come under fire after a video of her allegedly “groping” a male fan during a performance went viral on Twitter on Thursday.
Makhadzi topped the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday as a heated debate about the video dominated conversation. Some users accused Makhadzi of sexual harassment.
In the video, the singer can be seen calling a male fan up on stage to dance with her before she allegedly “touches him inappropriately”.
Makhadzi then continues with her performance while the male fan can be seen dancing with her.
When TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi's team for comment on the accusations of sexual harassment, her PR manager Brandon Maseko said she was unavailable to comment at this stage.
Should comment be received from Makhadzi or her team, this article will be updated.
While some accused Makhadzi of sexual harassment, her army of fans jumped to her defence, claiming it was “all in the fun”.
The way I love Makhadzi seeing the word cancel with her name in one sentence, i just can’t. Hands off the queen☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/LZKdNsJ229— Nokcy Masuku (@mnokcy) May 27, 2021
The first time i saw Makhadzi dancing like that with a guy on stage was years ago Venda nga December .. she ask for a guy to come up on stage.. whats gonna happen is explained before the song starts.. so i belive its agreed upon... Ahuna valu valu hafha. pic.twitter.com/erczj8cFqh— Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) May 27, 2021
Personally i don't want Makhadzi cancelled, there is a notion thou that women cant ever sexually harass a man and a man should consider himself very lucky for any advances that a woman makes towards them.— Leanne (@Leanne78207061) May 27, 2021
Maybe we need to Google the definition of harassment ukuthi what does it mean coz clearly there is a confusion, or we are the ones who don't understand it coz I see two people who are having fun on that stage! #makhadzi— Ntokozo Shezi (@NtokozoShezi20) May 27, 2021
I don't understand why Makhadzi is being canceled though, i don't think that was sexual harassment cos the guy was clearly enjoying.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) May 27, 2021
Report any account that wants to cancel Makhadzi!!— Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@JanVanPotgieter) May 27, 2021
Yey singa lapa!! pic.twitter.com/PJAwqUnNoD