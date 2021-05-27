Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir

Kokovha star Makhadzi has come under fire after a video of her allegedly “groping” a male fan during a performance went viral on Twitter on Thursday.

Makhadzi topped the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday as a heated debate about the video dominated conversation. Some users accused Makhadzi of sexual harassment.

In the video, the singer can be seen calling a male fan up on stage to dance with her before she allegedly “touches him inappropriately”.

Makhadzi then continues with her performance while the male fan can be seen dancing with her.