Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir

27 May 2021 - 16:22
The singer has been accused of sexually harassing a fan.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Kokovha star Makhadzi has come under fire after a video of her allegedly “groping” a male fan during a performance went viral on Twitter on Thursday. 

Makhadzi topped the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday as a heated debate about the video dominated conversation. Some users accused Makhadzi of sexual harassment. 

In the video, the singer can be seen calling a male fan up on stage to dance with her before she allegedly “touches him inappropriately”.

Makhadzi then continues with her performance while the male fan can be seen dancing with her. 

When TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi's team for comment on the accusations of sexual harassment, her PR manager Brandon Maseko said she was unavailable to comment at this stage. 

Should comment be received from Makhadzi or her team, this article will be updated. 

While some accused Makhadzi of sexual harassment, her army of fans jumped to her defence, claiming it was “all in the fun”. 

