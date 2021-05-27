WATCH | Fan goes gaga during Riky Rick performance, licks his shoes

A video of a Riky Rick "super fan" seemingly licking the rapper's shoes during a recent performance has gone viral.

In a video posted to Twitter, the star was seen taking over the stage at The Catch in Windhoek, Namibia.

Many of his fans took to social media to praise Riky for connecting with his Namibian fans.

However, it seems that one fan took connecting with her idol to a whole new level.

In a video that's making the rounds on social media, an unidentified woman can be seen seemingly licking Riky's shoes, while he continued to rock his performance.

Watch here: