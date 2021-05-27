WATCH | Fan goes gaga during Riky Rick performance, licks his shoes
A video of a Riky Rick "super fan" seemingly licking the rapper's shoes during a recent performance has gone viral.
In a video posted to Twitter, the star was seen taking over the stage at The Catch in Windhoek, Namibia.
Many of his fans took to social media to praise Riky for connecting with his Namibian fans.
However, it seems that one fan took connecting with her idol to a whole new level.
In a video that's making the rounds on social media, an unidentified woman can be seen seemingly licking Riky's shoes, while he continued to rock his performance.
Watch here:
The video left social media in a state of disbelief, with many pointing to the risks of such a move, especially as Covid-19 continues to ravage the world.
Here are some of the responses:
Yho i sure hope this atleast didn't happen while we're in this pandemic ngoba wow sies— Bongeka (@Bongeka_21) May 25, 2021
Mzansi celebs often have their fans in a spin, with many declaring their love. Recently, an ardent Trevor Noah fan, Tik Toker @maya2950, took to the popular short video streaming app to publicly air her girlfriend application to The Daily Show host.
In a video just for him, she listed the reasons why she and Trevor are a match made in heaven: including how she makes “a mean grilled cheese” sandwich.
The user said she and Trevor would make a great pair because of their shared interests.
“If you’ve ever seen any of my videos, I clearly care about all the same things you do. You are the one who inspired me to get people to register to be poll workers last year.
“Anyway, my DMs are always open for you, so hit me up.”