'You’re expected to keep quiet,' says Zenande Mfenyana on being bullied

Actress Zenande Mfenyana has opened up about being cyberbullied during her pregnancy, motherhood and playing the mother of a kidnapped child on The Queen.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the star opened up about her personal journey of being bullied. During her pregnancy, the star felt the height of the online bullying when people were picking on her while filming.

“Night after night during the show, people would make so many nasty, hurtful comments about my appearance on TV. They would take screenshots, circle my dark neck, big nose, even make fun of the way I was walking. What’s worse is that they would tag me in these nasty comments, which meant that they intended for me to see them,” said Zenande.

The star of Generation's fame said that she was stuck between a rock and hard place when it came to responding to her haters.

“What makes me mad is that people are so quick to dish out nasty comments and when you retaliate you are seen as a bad person, so basically people hate it when the same nasty hand is dealt right back at them. So you’re expected to keep quiet when you are being bullied on the net because it might affect your brand. It’s such a difficult space to navigate because you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” she said.

The star advised expectant mothers to stay off social media and handle the hate after giving birth.