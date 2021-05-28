Busiswa turns down boxing match with Makhadzi, says she's never even fought

Singer Busiswa has turned down a fan's request to see her fight fellow musician Makhadzi as the #CelebrityBoxing matchups continue to dominate the TL.

Busiswa said “no, thanks” to tweeps and reasoned that she's definitely not a fighter.

In case you missed it, after his failed boxing match with AKA, Cassper Nyovest has been searching for a worthy opponent. It so happened that musician Cassper was challenged to a boxing match by Prince Kaybee this week after reiterating his desire to get into the ring.

The #CelebrityBoxing trend has sent fans into a frenzy about who they want to see in the ring together.

It seemed to be a boys' club at first, until Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi asked if she could throw her weight into the ring and fight. This led to fans fixing their “dream” matches, including a request for Busiswa to throw down with Makhadzi.

However, catching wind of the request, Busiswa turned down the match stating that she has never fought anyone and still mourns the loss of her late mother.