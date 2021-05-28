Cassper Nyovest pushes Prince Kaybee for a fight date

AMN star Cassper Nyovest has called on Prince Kaybee to commit to a date for their boxing match instead of "talking".

In case you missed it on Twitter, the sworn enemies are set to fight each other after Kaybee challenged Cassper to brawl it out in the boxing ring. After some back and forth on the TL, Mufasa was sick of all the talk and no action, and took to the TL in frustration.

“I'm tired of talking! These guys wanna talk and tweet but when it's time to commit to anything he he sebono se botlhoko. Mxm. Where the energy he had yesterday? Let's get a date, then get the business in order and then we can see what's what. They love excuses,” said Cassper.