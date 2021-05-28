Cassper Nyovest reacts to new R400m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, calls it bulls***
“I know I'm not the target market but this is bulls**t!” a shook Cassper said.
Everyone who knows rapper Cassper Nyovest knows the guy is a lover of the finer things in life but even he was shook by the R400m price tag on the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, believed to be the most expensive new car in the world.
The rapper took to Twitter along with many others to react to what they thought was a ridiculous price for a car.
“I know I'm not the target market but this is bullsh*t!” a shook Cassper said.
I know I'm not the target market but this is bullshit!!! https://t.co/J7bQwaKd1a— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 27, 2021
According to the Zero2Turbo website, the car is a two-door, two-seat grand tourer that is a whopping 5.9m long and has a removable cloth canopy roof that connects to the wooden rear deck. Just three units have been hand-built, with each customer getting to customise them through the entire process.
Some of the top features on the car include a “hosting suite”, which has everything from a champagne mini fridge to silver cutlery with engraved “Boat Tail” symbols.
Meanwhile, the debate continued as to why the price of the car was “ridiculous” on Cassper's TL.
Cass already has an impressive collection of cars, which includes two Bentleys. However, the rapper explained that while he probably wouldn't hesitate to spend the same amount of money (R400m) on a house, not even the umbrella embedded in the car could convince him to fork out that much cash for a car.
“Never. A R400m car? I... even after I make my billions. A house, yes, but a car worth half a billion? Nah I'm good.”
Never. A R400 million car ? I even after I make my billions. A house, yes but a car with half a Billion? Nah I'm good. https://t.co/u9C2yP19Hl— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 27, 2021
Here are some of the hilarious reactions on his TL:
Haa that's like 30 million dollars guys that's not even the average net worth for rappers.— Lemogang Aphiwe Bangwato (@AphiweBangwato) May 27, 2021
Any kind of Rolls Royce is unnecessary. Why would u spend millions on a car that's not coming with its own road?— We Love Black Coffee (@Tabongz_SA) May 27, 2021
Seems worth it if you getting the chairs and umbrella free 😉— Mzansi Coffee ™ (@MzansiCoffee) May 27, 2021
Insurance yona🙄 le fuel consumption!! pic.twitter.com/fgRV0Huq0v— TheRealBG_ZA (@BG_Sebata) May 27, 2021