Cassper Nyovest reacts to new R400m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, calls it bulls***

According to the Zero2Turbo website, the car is a two-door, two-seat grand tourer that is a whopping 5.9m long and has a removable cloth canopy roof that connects to the wooden rear deck. Just three units have been hand-built, with each customer getting to customise them through the entire process.

Some of the top features on the car include a “hosting suite”, which has everything from a champagne mini fridge to silver cutlery with engraved “Boat Tail” symbols.

Meanwhile, the debate continued as to why the price of the car was “ridiculous” on Cassper's TL.

Cass already has an impressive collection of cars, which includes two Bentleys. However, the rapper explained that while he probably wouldn't hesitate to spend the same amount of money (R400m) on a house, not even the umbrella embedded in the car could convince him to fork out that much cash for a car.

“Never. A R400m car? I... even after I make my billions. A house, yes, but a car worth half a billion? Nah I'm good.”