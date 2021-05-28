Lasizwe gets candid about 'pure intentions' not being reciprocated in love

The star's comments come just months after his whirlwind romance ended in heartbreak.

The star announced on Valentine's Day he had found a new bae. However, shortly thereafter, the romance ended as he was left heartbroken over his ex's supposed untruthfulness.

Chatting with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe revealed he had bought his bae a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport only to bump into him later at a groove in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

“Imagine I bump into you at groove when I dropped you at the airport! What is that? I got to the hangout spot before he did and when he spotted me, he came to me and greeted me.

“He was shocked to find me there but tried by all means not to show he had been found at a place he wasn’t supposed to have been. All he was trying to do was to act normal.”