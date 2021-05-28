Lasizwe gets candid about 'pure intentions' not being reciprocated in love
Media personality Lasizwe says that it's heartbreaking when you fall for someone who doesn't have the same romantic intentions as you.
Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the love game, the star lamented that it's painful when you have "pure or wholesome intentions" when it comes to romance, but don't have the favour returned to you.
“It’s so heartbreaking to have pure intentions for someone who doesn't reciprocate,” said Lasizwe.
The star's comments come just months after his whirlwind romance ended in heartbreak.
The star announced on Valentine's Day he had found a new bae. However, shortly thereafter, the romance ended as he was left heartbroken over his ex's supposed untruthfulness.
Chatting with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe revealed he had bought his bae a plane ticket to Cape Town and dropped him at the airport only to bump into him later at a groove in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
“Imagine I bump into you at groove when I dropped you at the airport! What is that? I got to the hangout spot before he did and when he spotted me, he came to me and greeted me.
“He was shocked to find me there but tried by all means not to show he had been found at a place he wasn’t supposed to have been. All he was trying to do was to act normal.”