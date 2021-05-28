Levels! Focalistic appears on MTV Base billboard in London

Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic has further cemented his name on the international music scene after gracing an MTV billboard in London.

In celebration of Africa Day earlier this week, SA’s Foca was seen on an MTV Base billboard at the Holland Park roundabout in the capital of the United Kingdom.

The musician also shared the moment with Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor Idris Elba, who hosted the Africa Day Concert this year.

“Dankie Modimo!! Another billboard. This time ka mo London for Africa Day,” said Focalistic.