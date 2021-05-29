Khabonina adds to her range of natural skincare products

Actress Khabonina Qubeka is determined to take the world of skincare products by storm with her range of natural soaps and recently launched tissue oil.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Khabonina revealed that the latest addition to the Khanatural range had dropped.

It's called the Sea Buckthorn tissue oil for your face and body.

"My team & I won’t rest till we make you look & feel good the most natural way. Our #Khanatural story is nourishment from within. We always need an oil that balances oily skin & nourishes dry skin," Khabonina said.

She added that the Sea Buckthorn tissue oil could be used to treat several things including scars, stretch marks, eczema, acne and protect skin from sun damage.