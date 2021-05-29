Siv Ngesi has to once again defend alter-ego Sivanna as critics attack

Siv responded to the hate for his latest drag look. One user accused the star of profiting off LGBTQI+ culture and stealing opportunities from “real” drag queens.

But he wasn't there for the criticisms, asking fans to please give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Sivanna and that he doesn't even profit from his involvement in the drag community.

“Such bullsh*t ... all I have done is create events for drag queens! Haven’t made a cent off the events. They break even or lose money ... but you’ll see what’s planned and you’ll see I am not here to steal. Please give me the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

Earlier this year, Siv came under fire when he first introduced Sivanna to Mzansi. While some fans were left in awe of the photo shoot he did for the #IcyPark campaign, members of the LGBTQI+ community were outraged that a “heterosexual man pretending to be a drag queen” got the gig, while there are several “real drag queens” in SA.