Siv Ngesi has to once again defend alter-ego Sivanna as critics attack
Media personality Siv Ngesi has once again hit back at the barrage of criticism against his alter-ego, Sivanna.
It all began after the star gave fans an update on Sivanna's newest addition to her wardrobe. Taking to Twitter with a snap, the star was seen showing off a black and white pantsuit.
“Don't hate, just appreciate the queen Sivanna,” Siv captioned.
Don’t hate , just appreciate the queen Sivanna pic.twitter.com/cnRzBPZzPO— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 25, 2021
However, it didn't take long before users came into the star's replies to hit back at the drag queen.
every month we must endure this kak pic.twitter.com/9w9P8WSfGA https://t.co/YxBoUcyRqf— KYLIE🐻 (@akasakafaq) May 26, 2021
here we go w this kak again https://t.co/Xh8RwP39O6— not a white refrigerator 🇵🇸✊🏿 (@unskinnycherry) May 26, 2021
Siv responded to the hate for his latest drag look. One user accused the star of profiting off LGBTQI+ culture and stealing opportunities from “real” drag queens.
But he wasn't there for the criticisms, asking fans to please give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Sivanna and that he doesn't even profit from his involvement in the drag community.
“Such bullsh*t ... all I have done is create events for drag queens! Haven’t made a cent off the events. They break even or lose money ... but you’ll see what’s planned and you’ll see I am not here to steal. Please give me the benefit of the doubt,” he said.
Earlier this year, Siv came under fire when he first introduced Sivanna to Mzansi. While some fans were left in awe of the photo shoot he did for the #IcyPark campaign, members of the LGBTQI+ community were outraged that a “heterosexual man pretending to be a drag queen” got the gig, while there are several “real drag queens” in SA.
Such Bullshit ... all I have done is create events for drag queens! Haven’t made a cent off the events. They break even or lose Money .. but you’ll see what’s planned and you’ll see I am not here to steal. Please give me the benefit of the doubt— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 26, 2021