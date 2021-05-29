TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe's dreamy bush escape

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
29 May 2021 - 10:00
Model Ayanda Thabethe is out there serving #goals.
Image: The Home Channel

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has decided to escape the mania of everyday life with a dreamy bush staycation. 

Earlier this week, Ayanda made her way to Mpumalanga for some much-needed rest surrounded by Mother Nature. 

The TV personality gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious bush escape. And, a tour of her bush bungalow will make you green with envy! 

While the rest of us are piling on the layers, Ayanda couldn't miss the opportunity to show off that stunning figure ... in a bikini! 

Even though Ayanda has been fortunate enough to be able to reward herself with mini-getaways, a few months ago she got real about downgrading due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She encouraged fans that there was no shame in “downgrading your lifestyle”. 

“Guys, there’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily to suit a change in financial climate ... Things won’t always be the same and you have to adjust accordingly. Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget,” she tweeted at the time. 

