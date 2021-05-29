SNAPS | Inside Ayanda Thabethe's dreamy bush escape

Even though Ayanda has been fortunate enough to be able to reward herself with mini-getaways, a few months ago she got real about downgrading due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She encouraged fans that there was no shame in “downgrading your lifestyle”.

“Guys, there’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily to suit a change in financial climate ... Things won’t always be the same and you have to adjust accordingly. Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget,” she tweeted at the time.