TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase says 'being an adult sucks', and tweeps agree

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 May 2021 - 08:00
Mihlali Ndamase has shared her thoughts on 'adulting'.
Mihlali Ndamase has shared her thoughts on 'adulting'.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

One of the reasons YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has an ever-growing fan base on social media is because she always shares relatable content and when she took to her TL to express just how difficult being an adult is, tweeps couldn't help but agree.

The makeup artist admitted that one of the hardest parts of “adulting” was that you had to maintain composure when things didn't go your way.

Mihlali said in her tweet that the fact that you couldn't just cry and throw a tantrum to get out of a messy situation was the pits.

Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on,” she said.

The vlogger's tweets sounded like the gospel to her followers, who engaged her on the difficulties of adulting.

One tweep said she always cried first before composing herself and beginning to do the fixing.

Mihlali agreed that crying was a vital part of dealing with everything, but said she had mastered the art of crying later, when she's away from people and the crisis has been handled.

Co but I’ve mastered holding in my tears till I’m alone, can’t catch me slipping in front of abantu endisebenza nabo,” she said.

The general response to Mihlali's tweet can be summarised in the video below ... and you know what, we totes get it!

READ MORE

Mihlali N won’t be used to push the idea she’s all about ‘giving to men’

Not on Mihlali's watch!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali Ndamase’s R7k wig allegedly stolen

Wig = Snatched!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Mihlali heats up screens with cameo on 'Rhythm City'

The streets were a mess in reaction to her cameo.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali Ndamase calls out rude folks: 'You can get a point across without being rude'

Mihlali has had it with rude people!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi on his worth: ‘If you don’t have the budget for me, try next door’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa turns down boxing match with Makhadzi, says she's never even fought TshisaLIVE
  4. Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest reacts to new R400m Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, calls it bulls*** TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...