Mihlali Ndamase says 'being an adult sucks', and tweeps agree
One of the reasons YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has an ever-growing fan base on social media is because she always shares relatable content and when she took to her TL to express just how difficult being an adult is, tweeps couldn't help but agree.
The makeup artist admitted that one of the hardest parts of “adulting” was that you had to maintain composure when things didn't go your way.
Mihlali said in her tweet that the fact that you couldn't just cry and throw a tantrum to get out of a messy situation was the pits.
“Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on,” she said.
The vlogger's tweets sounded like the gospel to her followers, who engaged her on the difficulties of adulting.
One tweep said she always cried first before composing herself and beginning to do the fixing.
Mihlali agreed that crying was a vital part of dealing with everything, but said she had mastered the art of crying later, when she's away from people and the crisis has been handled.
“Co but I’ve mastered holding in my tears till I’m alone, can’t catch me slipping in front of abantu endisebenza nabo,” she said.
The general response to Mihlali's tweet can be summarised in the video below ... and you know what, we totes get it!