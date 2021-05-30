Mihlali Ndamase says 'being an adult sucks', and tweeps agree

One of the reasons YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has an ever-growing fan base on social media is because she always shares relatable content and when she took to her TL to express just how difficult being an adult is, tweeps couldn't help but agree.

The makeup artist admitted that one of the hardest parts of “adulting” was that you had to maintain composure when things didn't go your way.

Mihlali said in her tweet that the fact that you couldn't just cry and throw a tantrum to get out of a messy situation was the pits.

“Being an adult sucks. When things you have no control over happen, you can’t cry or throw a tantrum in that moment. Just have to fix it and move on,” she said.