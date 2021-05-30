SNAPS | Inside Nadia Nakai’s star-studded birthday dinner
After celebrating her birthday in Mexico surrounded by nothing but natural beauty and Vic Mensa, who is rumoured to be her bae, rapper Nadia Nakai came home to finish off her birth month celebrations with an intimate dinner with family and friends.
The rapper looked stunning in an elegant blue dress from designer S C A L O.
Nadia’s table was filled with the people closest to her heart, including her mother. Boity Thulo, a fellow rapper and Samas nominee, rapper Reason and producer Gemini Major also made the guest list.
Here are some snaps from the celebrations:
Nadia was whisked off by American musician Vic Mensa to Mexico for her birthday earlier this month, and the vacation was absolute #lovelivesheregoals.
Posting snaps of their latest holiday together, Vic took Nadia halfway across the world to celebrate her trip around the sun.
The Practice couple were seen chilling on the white sandy beaches in Tulum, Mexico. They were also seen getting cosy and splashing around in the waters, enjoying time out of the studio.
The rumour mill was sparked when Nadia and Vic were seen getting cosy on the set of the music video for their song Practice. Though the pair have not officially confirmed their relationship, that hasn’t stopped fans from romantically linking the pair.