SNAPS | Inside Nadia Nakai’s star-studded birthday dinner

After celebrating her birthday in Mexico surrounded by nothing but natural beauty and Vic Mensa, who is rumoured to be her bae, rapper Nadia Nakai came home to finish off her birth month celebrations with an intimate dinner with family and friends.

The rapper looked stunning in an elegant blue dress from designer S C A L O.

Nadia’s table was filled with the people closest to her heart, including her mother. Boity Thulo, a fellow rapper and Samas nominee, rapper Reason and producer Gemini Major also made the guest list.

Here are some snaps from the celebrations: