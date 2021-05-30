TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Blue and Brown Mbombo surprise mom with Dr Rebecca Malope performance

30 May 2021 - 10:00
The Mbombo twins spoilt their mom on her birthday.
Image: Instagram/Mbombo Twins

Media personality Blue Mbombo and twin sister influencer Brown Mbombo surprised their mom with a special performance by gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope. 

Taking to Instagram, the sisters showed off at their mom's classy 55th birthday bash. Close friends and family of the Mbombo sisters were treated to white balloons, lilies and a candlelit dinner. 

However, the stars had one more trick up their sleeve for their mother.

In a video, she was brought to tears of joy when she was gifted with a surprise performance from award-winning musician Rebecca.

“Can’t thank Dr Rebecca Malope enough for making our beautiful mother’s birthday extra special and for going an extra mile to make her day. May God bless you. Let’s celebrate our parents while they are still alive,” she wrote. 

See here:

Earlier this year, Blue and Brown celebrated their trip around. The popular twins slayed in co-ordinated outfits and were living their best lives on their 31st birthdays. Taking to Instagram, Blue dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her sister on their big day.

“So blessed to call you my twin sister, Brown Mbombo. Can’t imagine what life would have been if I didn’t have you as a twin. We’ve been through it all and we are still here, stronger than ever. I love you so much,” said Blue. 

