WATCH | Blue and Brown Mbombo surprise mom with Dr Rebecca Malope performance

Media personality Blue Mbombo and twin sister influencer Brown Mbombo surprised their mom with a special performance by gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope.

Taking to Instagram, the sisters showed off at their mom's classy 55th birthday bash. Close friends and family of the Mbombo sisters were treated to white balloons, lilies and a candlelit dinner.

However, the stars had one more trick up their sleeve for their mother.

In a video, she was brought to tears of joy when she was gifted with a surprise performance from award-winning musician Rebecca.

“Can’t thank Dr Rebecca Malope enough for making our beautiful mother’s birthday extra special and for going an extra mile to make her day. May God bless you. Let’s celebrate our parents while they are still alive,” she wrote.

