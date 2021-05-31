‘Amabishop’ pastors Maponga and Phiri distance themselves from ‘defending’ Bishop Makamu

Moja Love’s Amabishop panelists pastor Joshua Maponga III and pastor Enoch Phiri have addressed the backlash for seemingly defending Bishop Makamu, who has since been charged with sexual assault by a former member of his church.

The apologies from the pastors came after Moja Love aired an episode of the talk show in which Bishop was given the platform to share his version of events.

Pastor Maponga took to Twitter to apologise for seemingly defending Bishop, adding that his comments displayed an ignorance to the plight of SA women against gender-based violence (GBV) and other types of abuse.

“I wish to humbly apologise for the disappointment, damage and pain my utterances caused. The sentiments I shared came across as insensitive, particularly to women (young and old), who daily navigate disheartening realities in this regard,” read part of his apology.

Earlier this month, Bishop made headlines after Moja Love confirmed his decision to step down pending an internal investigation by the channel into a viral recording with “sexual connotations” involving him and in which he was assumed to be “soliciting” sexual favours.

Last Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Bishop had been arrested and subsequently released on R2,000 bail after appearing at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on a charge of sexual assault.

Read pastor Maponga’s full apology below: