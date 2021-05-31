Cassper Nyovest drops ‘Siyathandana’ to a huge ‘yes’ from fans

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has solidified his name in the amapiano game with the release of his much-anticipated single Siyathandana, which received love from his fans.

The rapper’s transition into the amapiano genre has gone smoothly despite initial fears that he would lose his huge fan base when he switched over from hip hop.

Having already given his fans a taste of Cassper the amapiano artist through collaborations with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, Cassper’s single from his EP Short and Sweet 2.0 received major love from Mzansi.

Some tweeps, who admitted they weren’t big fans of Cassper when he is not dropping bars and fire hip hop verses, also gave the song a “yes”, praising the rapper for his versatility.

Siyathandana is an amapiano love song and is all about good vibes. Tweeps couldn’t help but feel like it is a song for lovers and those who are single were left SBWLing to sing along to the catchy lyrics.

Cassper was bursting with excitement on the TL as his song dropped.