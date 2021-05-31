Cassper Nyovest drops ‘Siyathandana’ to a huge ‘yes’ from fans
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has solidified his name in the amapiano game with the release of his much-anticipated single Siyathandana, which received love from his fans.
The rapper’s transition into the amapiano genre has gone smoothly despite initial fears that he would lose his huge fan base when he switched over from hip hop.
Having already given his fans a taste of Cassper the amapiano artist through collaborations with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, Cassper’s single from his EP Short and Sweet 2.0 received major love from Mzansi.
Some tweeps, who admitted they weren’t big fans of Cassper when he is not dropping bars and fire hip hop verses, also gave the song a “yes”, praising the rapper for his versatility.
Siyathandana is an amapiano love song and is all about good vibes. Tweeps couldn’t help but feel like it is a song for lovers and those who are single were left SBWLing to sing along to the catchy lyrics.
Cassper was bursting with excitement on the TL as his song dropped.
Bless up, the Music will always win. If it's good, it's good. #Siyathandana https://t.co/SRLA0VsHU8— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 31, 2021
Here are some of the top reactions to the song:
#Siyathandana by Cassper hits different when you mean the words 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RZxC8E8Qmq— Kabza (@RrrongFootage) May 28, 2021
#Siyathandana when it says " ohhh...baaaabyyy"😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/QcJ93YOtWK— Belinda🦄 (@Bee_Belz) May 30, 2021
Listening To Siyathandana and thinking where is the love of my life??? Lord release me from this loneliness!.#Siyathandana pic.twitter.com/qk2GS3rEh7— SISA🤍 (@KetwaVisisa) May 30, 2021
No need go reka minki this winter we have #Siyathandana pic.twitter.com/B89Wa8kgeZ— G.A Lesabe 😌 (@GomolemoLesabe) May 30, 2021
#Siyathandana@casspernyovest I think you got one 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jyow2fCBQ6— Yoboy_deric (@Yoboy_deric) May 30, 2021
#siyathandana— Moshe Ngobeni (@unclepriceless) May 31, 2021
Good morning to all aba thandanayo 💃💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥🔥😭🔥🔥😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j8BOwtpOa6
@casspernyovest Damn this song makes want to go back to umjolo just so I can dedicate it to umntu wam #Siyathandana pic.twitter.com/NcQrsgX0MS— Thamsanqa (@thamsanqa_tyler) May 30, 2021