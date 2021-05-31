Nomvelo Makhanya reflects on her nine-year journey with 'Scandal!' as Lindiwe

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya has been playing the Scandal! role of Lindiwe for nearly a decade and she's reflected on the ups and downs of the journey and what the future holds for them both.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nomvelo gave herself a pat on the back for how far she's come and beamed with joy at the thought of the nine-year journey of playing the mischievous teen-turned brilliant young adult Lindiwe Ngema.

“It's crazy that I literally gave birth to this girl and yet I also grew up with her as well.”

“When I look back on some of the first episodes I did, there's been a lot of growth and it's been a great journey,” Nomvelo said.

She said every time the character faced a moment that forced her to grow, Nomvelo, the artist behind the role, had to grow as well.

“A highlight for me with Lindiwe has been watching Lindiwe grow, like the time we had the 'Credential' storyline. I think it was like my first big story on Scandal! and they were like, we are trusting you with an A-storyline and I had to add colour to her and really bring her to life,” Nomvelo said.