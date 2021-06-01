Cassper Nyovest claps back at claims he ‘ruined’ his amapiano single ‘Siyathandana’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has come to the defence of his latest release Siyathandana after a tweep claimed the star ruined the song.
Being a rookie in the genre, Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper has taken musical skills to new heights with the release of the amapiano track featuring Abidoza and Boohle. The song was a smash hit, with fans already adding the song to their groove playlists.
However, not all of `Mzansi has been keen on the star’s move to the ever-changing, ever-growing amapiano genre. One unimpressed Twitter user took to the TL to vent about how they felt Mufasa had “ruined” the song with his involvement.
Cassper responded, schooling the tweep on the real genius behind the hit. The star reminded everyone that he wrote the song and it was his own.
“Y’all do know that’s my song, right? Like I am not featured on the song. I wrote it. The melody Boohle is singing was written by me. Like I made the song with Abidoza before Boohle blessed it and took it out the roof. Y’all pretending I asked to be on the song or I bought it,” wrote Cassper.
Yall do know that's my song right? Like I am not featured on the song, I wrote it. The melody that Boohle is singing was written by me. Like I made the song with Abidoza before Boohle blessed it & took it out the roof. Yall pretending I asked to be on the song or I bought it. Lol https://t.co/vQopfCJeyN— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 31, 2021
Many Twitter users took to the reply section of the tweet to air their thoughts about how they feel about the accusations of the star ruining the song.
Check out their reactions below:
Cass don't worry about who don't know anything about hard work, what goes through in making. We love the song will give you all the support habashwe🎶🎶🎶— Xolani (@jaliRade) May 31, 2021
Please leave pianos to the kids who are doing it best. Come back and save SA HipHop pic.twitter.com/EjrnXlyLSF— _kays_🇧🇼🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@_kays___) May 31, 2021
Just listen to the numbers talk my king, haters couldn't wait for the song to be released so that they could trash talk it.— Phumlani (@Phumlan74089681) May 31, 2021
Anyway that "y'all playing follow the leader" line slaps harder now that someone who won't admit he looks up to you is about to do a Yano song😊😁
This is exactly what I hate about Cassper, he responds to these negative tweets— Eventually (@KHEKHE012) May 31, 2021
Like they said you ruined ngud... That time that's the only verse they remember— Mo (@MorongoaMoroasi) May 31, 2021
Always the case with people who have never created anything of note pic.twitter.com/dhDliulyDz— Maverick (@ngwenya_t) May 31, 2021