Cassper Nyovest claps back at claims he ‘ruined’ his amapiano single ‘Siyathandana’

01 June 2021 - 12:59
Cassper has defended his latest release 'Siyathandana'.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has come to the defence of his latest release Siyathandana after a tweep claimed the star ruined the song.

Being a rookie in the genre, Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper has taken musical skills to new heights with the release of the amapiano track featuring Abidoza and Boohle. The song was a smash hit, with fans already adding the song to their groove playlists. 

However, not all of `Mzansi has been keen on the star’s move to the ever-changing, ever-growing amapiano genre. One unimpressed Twitter user took to the TL to vent about how they felt Mufasa had “ruined” the song with his involvement.

Cassper responded, schooling the tweep on the real genius behind the hit. The star reminded everyone that he wrote the song and it was his own. 

“Y’all do know that’s my song, right? Like I am not featured on the song. I wrote it. The melody Boohle is singing was written by me. Like I made the song with Abidoza before Boohle blessed it and took it out the roof. Y’all pretending I asked to be on the song or I bought it,” wrote Cassper.

Many Twitter users took to the reply section of the tweet to air their thoughts about how they feel about the accusations of the star ruining the song.

Check out their reactions below:

