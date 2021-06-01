Focalistic’s ‘Ke Star’ & its remix have gone multi-platinum

Focalistic, aka Pitori Maradona, never ceases to amaze Mzansi after his hit Ke Star and the remix both achieved multiple platinum status.

Though he may be young in the game, Foca has been taking his career to the next level with his boss moves. In his latest feat, Focalistic announced his debut hit Ke Star and Ke Star (Remix), featuring artists Vigro Deep and Davido, both went triple platinum after waves.

Taking to social media, the star said he was truly grateful for his latest achievement.

“Never stop believing. Thank you Souta!” wrote Foca.