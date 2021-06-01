Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait leaves fans in stitches

Fans of popular funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje were left in stitches on Tuesday after he revealed his latest artwork: a tribute to DJ Tira.

The Afrotainment DJ recently celebrated two decades in the music industry and Rasta gifted him with a portrait.

Except the painting looked nothing like the DJ, and social media users were quick to point that out.

“Celebrating two decades in [the] music industry. Dankie makoya bearings. Dankie DBN for hosting me,” Rasta captioned a snap of his drawing.

Although Tira did not comment on the offering, he did give it his “stamp of approval” by retweeting it.