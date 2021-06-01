Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait leaves fans in stitches
Fans of popular funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje were left in stitches on Tuesday after he revealed his latest artwork: a tribute to DJ Tira.
The Afrotainment DJ recently celebrated two decades in the music industry and Rasta gifted him with a portrait.
Except the painting looked nothing like the DJ, and social media users were quick to point that out.
“Celebrating two decades in [the] music industry. Dankie makoya bearings. Dankie DBN for hosting me,” Rasta captioned a snap of his drawing.
Although Tira did not comment on the offering, he did give it his “stamp of approval” by retweeting it.
For the longest time, Rasta has been catching smoke for his portraits.
Taking to the comment section, scores joked that the man in the picture was nothing close to Tira, while others gave the artist an “E” for effort.
One user joked that the portrait looked like an “Usher cartoon on the Boondocks”. Another said it looked like singer Nomcebo Zikode.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
