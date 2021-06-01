TshisaLIVE

MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa died of Covid-19 related complications

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 June 2021 - 13:56
Veteran actor MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa has died due to Covid-19 related complications, his daughter Makwande Mathunjwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday. 

Makwande said the family was in a state of shock as MacDonald's death “happened so suddenly”.  

She added that the family were currently in a meeting, trying to figure out a way forward and that a proper statement would be released soon.  

“Yes, it's true that my father has died. We haven't fully come to terms with it because it happened so suddenly. My father was taken by Covid-19. It happened this morning.

“The family is still in a meeting at the moment and a proper statement will be released soon,” she said.

Scriptwriter Cynthia Sedith, who was working with the actor's company on a film, also confirmed the news, stating she was saddened by his death.

Cynthia, wrote the script for the upcoming film The Chosen, which she was working on together with MacDonald's company, Mathunjwa Film Production. The veteran actor was directing the film which was set to be shot in Kwa-Thema. The film was in the rehearsal stages.

MacDonald's other daughter, Zanoxolo Mathunjwa, also confirmed the news on social media, saying she was heartbroken. 

“RIP daddy, #hearbroken MacDonald Ndodana Mathunjwa passed away today,” she said on Twitter, tagging news organisations. 

The actor had several great roles over his decades-long career but many will fondly remember him for the role he played as Oupa to help teach South Africans about elections and the constitution on the TV comedy Khuleka.

He starred in shows like Intsika, uGugu no Andile, Soul City, Stokvel  and Home Affairs.

Mzansi flooded social media with tributes and messages of condolence.

