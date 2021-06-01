Mzansi not impressed with Zozibini Tunzi doll, claims it 'does not resemble her'
A Sri Lankan celebrity doll artist has come under fire for his 'Zozibini Tunzi doll' which fans on home soil claim has very little resemblance to the former Miss Universe.
After crowning the current Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, in an iconic gown inspired by her Xhosa heritage, the world has been paying homage to the star in various ways.
However, some of these tributes to the queen caught the attention of the public for all the wrong reasons.
An independent celebrity doll artist from Sri Lanka Nigeshan Sivasundharam, who goes by the name of Nigydolls on social media, made a doll which was inspired by Zozi.
As fans on social media caught wind of the doll, they flooded the platform with mixed reactions, with many claiming the doll looks nothing like Zozi.
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Nigeshan Sivasundharam for comment on the backlash and this article will be updated should this be received.
Zozibini is also yet to publicly comment on the doll.
Here are some of the responses:
The doll looks like sisi Noxolo Grootboom or sisi Noleen. Not bad I think the face is too big— CtEcLady (@CtEcLady) May 31, 2021
Mmmhhhh, well, at least they got the attire right. But that does not look a thing like Zozi. pic.twitter.com/aka8GvtUtS— 🦂Charles (@Charles52195252) May 31, 2021
The face is rather giving Jennifer Hudson playing mama Winnie Mandela pic.twitter.com/JfoPArXWK0— BRUV JALI (@BruvJali) May 29, 2021
Zozibini's final look as Miss Universe, a black and white beaded Xhosa-inspired gown, a has been the talk of the town.
Speaking about the gown to Sunday Times, designer Birgit “Biji” Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture opened up about working with Zozi on both the 2019 Miss Universe winning look and her final outfit.
“I started Zozi’s Miss Universe journey with her and it just felt right to complete it with her,” said Biji.