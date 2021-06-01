Mzansi not impressed with Zozibini Tunzi doll, claims it 'does not resemble her'

A Sri Lankan celebrity doll artist has come under fire for his 'Zozibini Tunzi doll' which fans on home soil claim has very little resemblance to the former Miss Universe.

After crowning the current Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, in an iconic gown inspired by her Xhosa heritage, the world has been paying homage to the star in various ways.

However, some of these tributes to the queen caught the attention of the public for all the wrong reasons.

An independent celebrity doll artist from Sri Lanka Nigeshan Sivasundharam, who goes by the name of Nigydolls on social media, made a doll which was inspired by Zozi.