Siv Ngesi on not wearing a mask being 'more of a crime than officials who steal'

TV personality Siv Ngesi has slammed corruption among government officials apparently not being viewed as seriously as it should.

Taking to Twitter, the star took aim at government officials who were allegedly getting off the hook, while those who violate Covid-19 regulations were seen to be committing a “bigger crime”.

“In SA, not wearing a mask is seen as more of a criminal offence than it is when bloody government officials, blatantly steal from us,” wrote Siv.