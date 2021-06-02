Bonnie Mbuli to SA creative sector: Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA
Actress and businesswoman Bonnie Mbuli has hit back at limitations put on creatives, saying mediocrity seemed to be the only way to mass influence in SA.
Taking to Twitter, the star said it seemed like the norm for creatives in SA was to not step out of the norm by striving for excellence.
“Over and over, the message to any SA creative who dares to step out of the norm is a big f*** you! Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA. Don’t you dare reach for excellence! There are gatekeepers cemented in place to maintain the status quo!” she tweeted.
Over and over ,the message to any SA creative who dares to step out of the norm is a big fuck you! Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA. Don’t you dare reach for excellence! There are gate keepers cemented in place to maintain the status quo!— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 31, 2021
While some fans lamented the limitations put on artists, some pointed out that this was an issue across sectors and that it needed to be addressed in a more holistic sense.
“I wasn’t aware, guess we need to start having conversations out loud about this,” Bonnie wrote.
I wasn’t aware, guess we need to start having conversations out loud about this .— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) June 1, 2021
Check out some of the reactions to her comments:
Not even gatekeeping as much as it’s the rewarding of mediocrity! Sadly majority of those who sign off lack courage, creativity and opt for what’s easy versus what/who’s worthy! It’s a culture that’s deeply embedded in our fabric now.— Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) June 1, 2021
You will be surprised that same applies to all other sectors.....— Mashudu (@Mashudunt) May 31, 2021
You'd have a meaningful shift to really impart a very important message, but airtime / coverage will be granted to spiderman or some other fickle act😢😢😢.— dmpongwana (@dmpongwana) May 31, 2021
The truth you're speaking sometimes o even wish I never went to theatre— DR. S O N D I Y A 👩⚕️ (@Azandamashenge) May 31, 2021
The star often takes to the TL with some fiery comments, and has often caught flak for her tweets. Earlier this year in a tweet, the star insinuated that women raising boy-children have a hand in how they grow up to be perpetrators of GBV and abuse. After back and forth about her comments, the star stood firm in her beliefs.
“Said what I said, as we were,” said Bonnie.