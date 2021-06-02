TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli to SA creative sector: Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA

02 June 2021 - 08:00
Bonnie Mbuli has lambasted the way creatives are treated in Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/Bonnie Mbuli

Actress and businesswoman Bonnie Mbuli has hit back at limitations put on creatives, saying mediocrity seemed to be the only way to mass influence in SA.  

Taking to Twitter, the star said it seemed like the norm for creatives in SA was to not step out of the norm by striving for excellence. 

“Over and over, the message to any SA creative who dares to step out of the norm is a big f*** you! Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA. Don’t you dare reach for excellence! There are gatekeepers cemented in place to maintain the status quo!” she tweeted.

While some fans lamented the limitations put on artists, some pointed out that this was an issue across sectors and that it needed to be addressed in a more holistic sense. 

“I wasn’t aware, guess we need to start having conversations out loud about this,” Bonnie wrote.

Check out some of the reactions to her comments:

The star often takes to the TL with some fiery comments, and has often caught flak for her tweets. Earlier this year in a tweet, the star insinuated that women raising boy-children have a hand in how they grow up to be perpetrators of GBV and abuse. After back and forth about her comments, the star stood firm in her beliefs.

“Said what I said, as we were,” said Bonnie.

