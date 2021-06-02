Bonnie Mbuli to SA creative sector: Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA

Actress and businesswoman Bonnie Mbuli has hit back at limitations put on creatives, saying mediocrity seemed to be the only way to mass influence in SA.

Taking to Twitter, the star said it seemed like the norm for creatives in SA was to not step out of the norm by striving for excellence.

“Over and over, the message to any SA creative who dares to step out of the norm is a big f*** you! Mediocrity is your only way to mass influence in SA. Don’t you dare reach for excellence! There are gatekeepers cemented in place to maintain the status quo!” she tweeted.