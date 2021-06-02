From calling Rasta to eating spinach: Politicians weigh in on King Monada & Big Zulu boxing match
EFF MPs Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are among those who have weighed in on King Monada's attempt to challenge rapper Big Zulu to a boxing match.
King Monada shared a video of himself training for what he hopes will be a fight with his rival, and made it clear that he is “more than prepared” for the challenge.
Shivambu had no words of encouragement for the young star and implied that he has a death wish.
Posting a picture of funeral painter Rasta, the politician said King Monada is “looking for this guy's services”.
Monada’s definitely looking for this guy’s 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿services! https://t.co/pnV1YX0GKD pic.twitter.com/jC76KMqQGK— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 1, 2021
Ndlozi said King Monada may not be well prepared to take on Big Zulu by himself, and suggested he get backup.
Minister Fikile Mbalula brought some positivity on the TL, predicting it would be the “fight of the century”.
The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared his own video in a training session which got many warning King Monada that he is not ready for Big Zulu.
Last week, Big Zulu declined the challenge, asking if there wasn't anyone better his rival could to take him on.