From calling Rasta to eating spinach: Politicians weigh in on King Monada & Big Zulu boxing match

EFF MPs Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are among those who have weighed in on King Monada's attempt to challenge rapper Big Zulu to a boxing match.

King Monada shared a video of himself training for what he hopes will be a fight with his rival, and made it clear that he is “more than prepared” for the challenge.

Shivambu had no words of encouragement for the young star and implied that he has a death wish.

Posting a picture of funeral painter Rasta, the politician said King Monada is “looking for this guy's services”.