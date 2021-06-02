LISTEN | Nomvelo Makhanya on how the storyline of Netflix’s ‘i am All Girls’ left her triggered

“The storyline was very personal for me. It became triggering because in the same year I shot the movie — in March — I lost a friend and until today we don’t know what happened to Karabo.

“To this day we don’t know where she is. She disappeared into thin air,” the actress said, explaining she was talking about Karabo Ncube, who went missing in 2018.

Then 20-year-old Karabo went missing on March 25 2018 and topped the Twitter trends list under the hashtag #KaraboNcube as a social media campaign was started to track her whereabouts. This was unsuccessful.

Nomvelo said she knew Karabo and had her at the back of her mind when she shot i am All Girls.

“The story was very personal and a reminder of how our justice system keeps failing us. How many girls need to be missing before they do something? What more must happen so the justice system takes us seriously?” Nomvelo asked.

The actress said she was grateful for the cast and crew she worked with on the project, saying getting validation of her skills from the lead actresses, including Hlubi Mboya, was amazing.

She also worked with Safta-winning Masasa Mbangeni and Erica Wessels of Warrior and Waterfront fame.