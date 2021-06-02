Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle’s work ethic as she launches her range of Peruvian wigs

Entrepreneur and DJ Zinhle Jiyane’s work ethic has left the country shook as she cements her place as the queen of multiple income streams after launching Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, her own range of wigs.

On Tuesday, the award-winning DJ introduced Mzansi to her range of lace wigs, and the first 16 premium Peruvian lace wigs are ready to order on her website.

Taking to social media, Zinhle expressed her excitement over finally entering the hair market. Upon making the announcement, the DJ was showered with love and her fans pledged to support her new business venture.

“I am so overwhelmed by your love and positive responses. The song My Name Is ft @busiswaah, which I released in 2012, has come full circle to magnify another big move for me. Her Majesty, the Queen. Royal Highness. I bring you Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle,” the DJ said as she landed on the Twitter trends list.