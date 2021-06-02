Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle’s work ethic as she launches her range of Peruvian wigs
Entrepreneur and DJ Zinhle Jiyane’s work ethic has left the country shook as she cements her place as the queen of multiple income streams after launching Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, her own range of wigs.
On Tuesday, the award-winning DJ introduced Mzansi to her range of lace wigs, and the first 16 premium Peruvian lace wigs are ready to order on her website.
Taking to social media, Zinhle expressed her excitement over finally entering the hair market. Upon making the announcement, the DJ was showered with love and her fans pledged to support her new business venture.
“I am so overwhelmed by your love and positive responses. The song My Name Is ft @busiswaah, which I released in 2012, has come full circle to magnify another big move for me. Her Majesty, the Queen. Royal Highness. I bring you Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle,” the DJ said as she landed on the Twitter trends list.
Mzansi celebrated Zinhle, saying she is the definition of inspiration.
“When DJ Zinhle drinks wine, she drinks her own. When she sits on furniture, she sits on her own. When she wears accessories and sunnies, she wears her own. When she jams to music, she jams to her own. Now she about to wear her own wigs. Is too much!" said one tweep.
See the rest of the reactions below:
DJ Zinhle recycling her song to add another stream of income is the biggest boss move of 2021. pic.twitter.com/NAoMs3KXGL— Mpumelelo (@__Zzzz1_) June 1, 2021
DJ Zinhle is definitely paving her way to being the best of the best in the game. She's a great example to the black society that anything is possible. I'm so proud of her. Continue paving the way for us to follow. Congratulations Zinhle. ❤️😁🤲😻 pic.twitter.com/FWi2u81eVu— Bando The Pandemic. 💫💙 (@ThabangBando) June 1, 2021
🕯🕯 to chase and secure the bag like mihlali and dj Zinhle 🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/mPChoHl1vh— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) June 1, 2021
When DJ Zinhle drinks wine, she drinks her own. When she sits on furniture, she sits on her own. When she wears accessories and sunnies, she wears her own. When she jams to music, she jams to her own. Now she about to wear her own wigs. Iss tew much!!! pic.twitter.com/mxjWCwY0M5— Miss Awori (@MissAwori) May 28, 2021
This is the truth. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/QdQq9V5Wu3— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 29, 2021
Such inspiring moves and achievements! 🥳🍾 Congratulations Queens @mihlalii_n @DJZinhle! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/tPHr4OCvli— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) June 1, 2021