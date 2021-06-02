TshisaLIVE

Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle’s work ethic as she launches her range of Peruvian wigs

DJ Zinhle has entered the hair industry with the launch of Hair Majesty.
Entrepreneur and DJ Zinhle Jiyanes work ethic has left the country shook as she cements her place as the queen of multiple income streams after launching Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, her own range of wigs.

On Tuesday, the award-winning DJ introduced Mzansi to her range of lace wigs, and the first 16 premium Peruvian lace wigs are ready to order on her website.

Taking to social media, Zinhle expressed her excitement over finally entering the hair market. Upon making the announcement, the DJ was showered with love and her fans pledged to support her new business venture.

“I am so overwhelmed by your love and positive responses. The song My Name Is ft @busiswaah, which I released in 2012, has come full circle to magnify another big move for me. Her Majesty, the Queen. Royal Highness. I bring you Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle,” the DJ said as she landed on the Twitter trends list.

Mzansi celebrated Zinhle, saying she is the definition of inspiration.

When DJ Zinhle drinks wine, she drinks her own. When she sits on furniture, she sits on her own. When she wears accessories and sunnies, she wears her own. When she jams to music, she jams to her own. Now she about to wear her own wigs. Is too much!" said one tweep.

See the rest of the reactions below:

‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle

Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana is smitten and in love with DJ Zinhle, calling her "his heart" and "morning star".
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Rasta, is that you? - DJ Zinhle shocked by drawing moemish of her

Someone has been going to the Rasta school of moemishes.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle thanks Black Motion’s Murdah for his ‘amazing and thoughtful’ gift

Murdah gifted Zinhle with an "amazing and thoughtful" present in the form of a stunning life-size portrait to adorn a wall in her house.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition

"This is why we dream big. Why we work late, why we say no to others and yes to ourselves."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
