Cassper Nyovest gets injured while sparring

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has spoken about being reminded of the dangers of boxing after sustaining injuries during sparring practice for his boxing showdown with Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee.

To bring you up to speed, last month Kaybee challenged Cassper to an all-out battle in the ring, prompting #CelebrityBoxing to be all that SA music fans can talk about. After hands were thrown (on the TL) and names were called, the pair seem as if they are on track to battle it out after all.

Updating his fans on Twitter, Cassper told followers that boxing training was not to be taken lightly, as he got injured while sparring.

“Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play play. Now and then, you'll get a harsh reminder,” he wrote.

He went on to call out his future combat partner Kaybee, saying that he was still waiting for Kaybee to "step up to the challenge".

“Wonder how long it'll take to recover so I can get back while we waiting for that clown to step up to the challenge. Loud mouth with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart,” he wrote.