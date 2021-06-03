TshisaLIVE

Master KG grateful after bagging a spot on Forbes Africa ‘30 under 30’ list

03 June 2021 - 14:00
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG bagged a spot on the coveted Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG bagged a spot on the coveted Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Musician Master KG says he is grateful after scoring a spot on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list. 

Mihlali Ndamase, Kabza de Small and rugby players Cheslin Kolbe and Lukhanyo Am were some of the names raising the SA flag alongside Master KG.

Taking to Twitter, the star went on to speak about his recent boss moves, letting fans know that his single Shine Your Light featuring David Guetta and Akon has been topping the charts. The Jerusalema hitmaker thanked God for all his achievements.

I just keep getting better! Friday, I dropped a new song with David Guetta and Akon already it's on millions of streams and charting across the globe and yesterday I was part of Forbes Africa 30 under 30. Thank you, god,” said KG.

Fans took to his replies to congratulate him on his ever-growing popularity across the globe.

Many of his ardent fans had words of encouragement for the star to keep on keeping at it as he kills it every time. Check out their responses:

Last week, the international sensation announced that he would be dropping a track with Akon and David Guetta.  

The central message of Shine Your Light speaks to better days coming for everyone across the globe, especially after the tough times during the global coronavirus pandemic. It’s a track made to appeal to everyone but which retains the unique elements associated with Master KG’s music.

“I’m so excited I’m dropping a brand new song with two amazing legends, David Guetta and Akon, at midnight and at the same time Jerusalema just reached 400 million views on YouTube. What a time to be alive!” said Master KG.

READ MORE

‘It just goes to show your dreams are valid’ — Mihlali N on making the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list

Mihlali is cementing herself as an global superstar.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Three reasons the Samas were slammed, and three why they were praised

Here's what got the block hot at the Sama nominees announcement.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Akon is ‘proud’ to have worked with Master KG as their new song drops

Master KG's international followers are convinced he's gifted the world with another hit!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele confirms they're expecting their second child TshisaLIVE
  3. Sri Lankan doll artist apologises for 'inaccurate' Zozibini Tunzi doll TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s dreamy weekend away with Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Amabishop’ pastors Maponga and Phiri distance themselves from ‘defending’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...