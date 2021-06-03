TshisaLIVE

Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 June 2021 - 10:00
Big Xhosa has released a new freestyle to show off his rap skills.
Image: YouTube/ Big Xhosa

Rapper Big Xhosa aka SOS has become the talk of the town for being quite the strategist, ahead of his “lit” Lemon Pepper Freestyle on Thursday.  

Big Xhosa caused a lot of traffic on social media when he came onto the scene by dropping a diss track, targeting almost all known and already established rappers such as Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Shane Eagle.

Following the diss track, Big Xhosa gained himself a huge fan following and a lot of attention from tweeps who were waiting to see if he's as a big a deal as he markets himself to be.  

On Thursday, the rapper dropped a lit freestyle as Big Xhosa featured his alter ego SOS and in the track, the rapper managed to impress Mzansi with his flow, rhyme and bars!

Watch the visuals for the freestyle titled Lemon Pepper Freestyle below:

Tweeps were left stannin' over the young rapper's bars and marketing skills. 

They felt that through his “stunts” as Big Xhosa, the rapper had managed to create curiosity for his music as SOS and that he had also managed to get himself some fans as a result of the “enemy of my enemy is my friend” mentality where people that disliked the rappers he dissed, automatically rallied behind him.

Check out some of the reactions below:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
