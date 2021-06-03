Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle
Rapper Big Xhosa aka SOS has become the talk of the town for being quite the strategist, ahead of his “lit” Lemon Pepper Freestyle on Thursday.
Big Xhosa caused a lot of traffic on social media when he came onto the scene by dropping a diss track, targeting almost all known and already established rappers such as Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Shane Eagle.
Following the diss track, Big Xhosa gained himself a huge fan following and a lot of attention from tweeps who were waiting to see if he's as a big a deal as he markets himself to be.
On Thursday, the rapper dropped a lit freestyle as Big Xhosa featured his alter ego SOS and in the track, the rapper managed to impress Mzansi with his flow, rhyme and bars!
Watch the visuals for the freestyle titled Lemon Pepper Freestyle below:
Tweeps were left stannin' over the young rapper's bars and marketing skills.
They felt that through his “stunts” as Big Xhosa, the rapper had managed to create curiosity for his music as SOS and that he had also managed to get himself some fans as a result of the “enemy of my enemy is my friend” mentality where people that disliked the rappers he dissed, automatically rallied behind him.
Check out some of the reactions below:
“He created a mess for attention, and now he is dropping them bars in attention “ - Big Xhosa pic.twitter.com/TH9p7na5A2— Sir Nungu 💎 (@NunguSompisi) June 3, 2021
Big Xhosa can retire now, I need more SOS 🔥🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/SmwvsAsUFk— Nhlaka_Jaden_Biyase (@BiyaseJaden) June 3, 2021
Big Xhosa put SOS on the map. I like his strategy and it seems to be working pic.twitter.com/Sj4IWGb3kD— Pablo巴勃罗🇿🇦 (@Punisher_RSA) June 3, 2021
I told y'all that Big Xhosa is here to stay🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/xR64sGAKYy— THE GYAL (@zipra_de) June 2, 2021
No more arguments. Big xhosa is a big bigger biggest rapper. pic.twitter.com/ZcVw4PFMhb— Tk💙 (@Takatsolive) June 3, 2021
Big Xhosa has been rapping as SOS for a long time, but he had to act like a crazy rapper to trend. So many artists who can paint well abaziwa but Rasta always trends for stupidity— Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) June 3, 2021
Is this a reflection of us as a society ? Or do we just enjoy humour more than other artforms ? pic.twitter.com/pePKMZOwrA
People saying they choose SOS over big Xhosa is quite cute🤣🤣🤣🤣 iworry yam he's not giving you options.idyan just featured himself, the best thing is to appreciate the package. pic.twitter.com/uzPFs5xQi4— Queen (@egliciouse_pros) June 3, 2021
Big Xhosa is truly a marketing genius!! https://t.co/gOFN7y0tkX— O'Hare Moeketsi 🇮🇹 (@shugaayt) June 3, 2021
Yeeeeeeera Big Xhosa is dropping bars can't wait for Friday @SOS_RSA azitshe toto pic.twitter.com/UNQRM67E5a— Nana (@Nana_Manesh) June 2, 2021