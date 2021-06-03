Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle

Rapper Big Xhosa aka SOS has become the talk of the town for being quite the strategist, ahead of his “lit” Lemon Pepper Freestyle on Thursday.

Big Xhosa caused a lot of traffic on social media when he came onto the scene by dropping a diss track, targeting almost all known and already established rappers such as Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and Shane Eagle.

Following the diss track, Big Xhosa gained himself a huge fan following and a lot of attention from tweeps who were waiting to see if he's as a big a deal as he markets himself to be.

On Thursday, the rapper dropped a lit freestyle as Big Xhosa featured his alter ego SOS and in the track, the rapper managed to impress Mzansi with his flow, rhyme and bars!

Watch the visuals for the freestyle titled Lemon Pepper Freestyle below: