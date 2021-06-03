Vuyo Ngcukana praises 'The Queen' for anti-homophobic storyline during Pride Month

The Queen's 'Schumacher' Vuyo Ngcukana has praised the hit series for tackling homophobia as the world celebrates the LGBTQI+ community this month.

With people across the globe celebrating Pride Month, commemorating the LGBTQI+ involvement in the Stonewall Riots in New York City during the month of June in 1969, many have taken to social media to discuss issues that are still prevalent for the LGBTQI+ community.

Taking to Twitter recently, actor Vuyo only had praise for the producers of The Queen who tackled homophobia as part of the show's storyline.

In one of the scenes on the show, Schumacher (who Vuyo has described in the past as sexually fluid) is seen in an interaction protecting his brother Buntu from their father. He proceeds to hurl homophobic slurs at Schumacher, which prompted him to stand up for himself.

“Big Up to The Queen for this storyline, I’m honoured and blessed to be a conduit that shapes history by telling stories that help us overcome the darkness that lingers around and within us, homophobia kills, Queer Lives Matter,” wrote Vuyo.