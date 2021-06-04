Fans praise Nasty C for his range after he drops new song, ‘Best I Ever Had’

It looks like rapper Nasty C has not only been living his best life and rubbing shoulders with big names in the States, the rapper has been working and his fans couldn't help but applaud him for his range when he dropped Best I Ever Had on Friday.

The new song is his first official single of the year after the release of Black and White with Ari Lennox on the Rhythms Of Zamunda project.

The boy has been working hard, cementing his name as one of the best rappers to come out of SA. In his US takeover, Nasty C has been doing interviews and freestyle on many different platforms but his fans were super-excited that he hadn't forgotten the music.

Nasty got praise all over the TL and even landed on the Twitter trends list as his fans expressed how impressed they were that he could toggle between different types of hip hop.