Ntsiki Mazwai says ‘selling weaves is no different to selling drugs’, and tweeps weigh in

04 June 2021 - 11:00
Ntsiki Mazwai has come at celebs who have alcoholic beverage ranges and sell 'foreign hair'.
Ntsiki Mazwai has come at celebs who have alcoholic beverage ranges and sell 'foreign hair'.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has left the TL in a flurry after she claimed that SA’s rich and famous glamorize selling alcohol and “foreign hair” to fans, comparing it to an addiction.

No stranger to playing devil’s advocate, Ntsiki had much to say about celebrities and the type of businesses into which they choose to venture.

This week Mzansi praised musician and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane for growing her empire by releasing a range of Peruvian wigs under the label Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle.

However, not everyone was on board for celebrating the Indlovu hitmaker’s success. Though she didn’t directly address Zinhle, hours after the announcement Ntsiki took to the TL to share her displeasure.

The star said celebrities romanticise selling alcoholic drinks and “foreign” hair.

She called out leaders in the entertainment industry for making the youth focus on weaves and “booze”. 

She went on to compare the selling of weaves and wigs to distributing illegal substances, saying as a society we are dealing with an “addiction” to buying hair. 

Mzansi caught hold of the tweet and weighed in on the star’s thoughts on alcohol and hair sold to fans by their faves.

Though Ntsiki had her supporters in the comments, many users hit back at her sentiments, saying DJ Zinhle has done no wrong to warrant her criticisms.

Check them out:

This isn’t the first time the star has come for celebrities with their own alcoholic beverage ranges. Earlier this year, after rapper Boity launched her peach cider BT Signature, Ntsiki said, “All your celebs have booze but no educational degree”.

Tweeps immediately felt Ntsiki was aiming at Boity, and when Boity caught wind of the tweet she hit back with a brief clapback.

Sis told Ntsiki to eat her heart out with a cheeky “cheers” and kept it moving.

TshisaLIVE
