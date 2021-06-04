'Rockville' star Gail Mabalane slams people who insist on not wearing masks
Rockville actress Gail Mabalane has taken to social media to appeal to people to wear their masks as the country continues its fight with the Covid-19 pandemic, saying she's observed that many are letting their guard down.
Asking her followers when people are going to start taking mask-wearing seriously, the Blood & Water star reminded people to keep their masks on at all times and said that at this stage in the global pandemic, people shouldn't have to be asked to wear a mask.
As a suggestion, Gail said people should treat every human interaction, while the coronavirus rages on, as if one could potentially contract the virus that has killed millions globally.
“Guys, let's please keep our masks on. We shouldn't at this stage still have to ask people to put their masks on. We literally need to treat everyone we come into contact with like they have Covid-19,” wrote Gail.
Many took to the comments section to weigh in on wearing masks.
Actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge detailed an experience she had with a ride-hailing service. The star said the driver of the cab refused to wear a mask because he personally didn't know anyone who had died from the virus.
Former Miss SA Bokang Tshabalala also shared a recent experience.
“I literally told someone two days ago when I was at a shoot that they can’t talk to me, come close to me or even mic me when they’re not wearing masks ... I was livid and so upset,” shared Bokang.
Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took to Twitter to call out those who take offence to him wearing a mask around them while the coronavirus is still infecting and killing people here and around the world.
He went on to mention how people try to justify keeping their masks off: “I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like, 'We don’t have Covid-19, take off your mask' ... or, 'You don’t trust us'. Please no!”
I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on - they’ll be like “We don’t have COVID, take off your mask”... OR “You don’t trust us”. Pls No! pic.twitter.com/j9bJTWBb7y— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 15, 2020