'Rockville' star Gail Mabalane slams people who insist on not wearing masks

Rockville actress Gail Mabalane has taken to social media to appeal to people to wear their masks as the country continues its fight with the Covid-19 pandemic, saying she's observed that many are letting their guard down.

Asking her followers when people are going to start taking mask-wearing seriously, the Blood & Water star reminded people to keep their masks on at all times and said that at this stage in the global pandemic, people shouldn't have to be asked to wear a mask.