Veteran actor MacDonald Mathunjwa to be honoured with memorial service today

Details of the memorial service of late Soul City actor MacDonald 'Mac' Mathunjwa have been released by his family.

Family, friends and fans of Mac will gather at The Springs Theatre in Springs, Gauteng, to celebrate the revered veteran actor.

MacDonald died earlier this week due to Covid-19 complications.

The family, in a statement to TshisaLIVE, explained how the star died. After suffering from breathing problems on Saturday, Mac was admitted to hospital on Sunday and died on Monday night.

“My dad started having difficulty breathing late Saturday and was rushed to the doctor on Sunday. The doctor wrote a letter for him to be transferred to the hospital. He was admitted the same day (Sunday) and pronounced deceased midnight today (Tuesday, June 1) due to Covid-19-related issues.” said daughter Makwande Mathunjwa.

Memorial service:

The memorial service will take place at Kwa-Thema Old Age Home in Springs Gauteng on Friday June 4. The service is set to begin at 12pm.