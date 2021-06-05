TshisaLIVE

Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are expecting

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 June 2021 - 12:00
Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are pregnant.
Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are pregnant.
Image: Instagram/Nyaniso Dzedze

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana Seidl Dzedze have revealed that they're expecting their first child together. 

They announced the news on Instagram with a cute black and white snap of Yana's baby bump.

While they didn't caption the picture, it spoke a thousand words. The comments section of the post was filled with well wishes from friends, fans and family. 

The couple got married in 2018 when Nyaniso and his mom jetted off to the UK to celebrate his wedding to his long-time sweetheart. At the time Nyaniso, dressed in traditional Xhosa attire served a whole lot of Mzansi in the UK, while his bride looked breathtaking in a simple white dress. 

Check out their announcement snap below:

The couple have had an eventful last couple of months, with extreme highs and lows.

Nyaniso featured on Black Is King by Beyoncé, which was exciting news for the actor, however they also went through the most when the initial Covid-19 lockdown began.

The actor went through all kinds of emotions on the TL after his wife was detained at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg when they landed from Rwanda, in the wake of travel bans announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

Nyaniso had to turn to a lawyer for help in getting Yana out of the detention centre.

READ MORE

Nyaniso Dzedze: I want to love and appreciate myself more

The actor wants to stop beating himself up.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman

The actor got very candid.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

SNAPS | Nyaniso Dzedze is officially off the market!

Nyaniso Dzedze has married the love of his life.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Nyaniso Dzedze pens heartfelt letter to wifey Yana after Covid-19 detention saga

"We're still learning the lessons and reaping the wisdom, but you and I are open to  it all."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sri Lankan doll artist apologises for 'inaccurate' Zozibini Tunzi doll TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Big Zulu shows off his skills in the ring, fans call for that ‘King ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Somizi on dealing with a cheater: I forgive 65 times until they dump me TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...