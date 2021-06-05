Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are expecting

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana Seidl Dzedze have revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

They announced the news on Instagram with a cute black and white snap of Yana's baby bump.

While they didn't caption the picture, it spoke a thousand words. The comments section of the post was filled with well wishes from friends, fans and family.

The couple got married in 2018 when Nyaniso and his mom jetted off to the UK to celebrate his wedding to his long-time sweetheart. At the time Nyaniso, dressed in traditional Xhosa attire served a whole lot of Mzansi in the UK, while his bride looked breathtaking in a simple white dress.

Check out their announcement snap below: