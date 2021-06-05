TshisaLIVE

Katlego Danke remembers Dr Sindi van Zyl with #DresswithPockets tribute

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
05 June 2021 - 14:00
Katlego Danke pays tribute to the late Dr Sindi van Zyl.
Image: Via Katlego's Instagram

Actress Katlego Danke is among thousands who Dr Sindi van Zyl touched with her warmth and compassion. 

The doctor and Kaya FM radio presenter died on April 10 after a two-month battle with Covid-19. 

Her death sent the nation into a state of mourning. 

Taking to Instagram, Katlego paid tribute to Dr Sindi through a heartfelt tribute. 

“Today I remembered an angel. Gone too soon but never forgotten. It’s the pockets that reminded me of you. Took me back to your childlike joy in things you love. You left many lessons but also painful hearts for a life we will experience no more.”  

At a memorial service held in Dr Sindi's honour on April 15, colleague Dr Cephas Chikanda said: “It has been the most difficult week of my life. Today we are celebrating a life well lived. What made her an incredible person is the way she loved. She had a genuine interest in people.

“She was authentic, believable and relatable. She wanted to hear your story and she also shared her stories. She was generous in sharing information. Sindi was a loving person and appreciated other human beings.”

