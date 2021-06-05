TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MaMkhize shares cute moments with her granddaughter Flo

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 June 2021 - 08:00
Businesswoman and reality TV queen Shauwn Mkhize loves being a grandmother.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

KZN businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has only recently opened up to her fans about her relationship with her granddaughter, fondly known as Baby Flo, and this video of her version of singing a lullaby was a major cuteness alert!

While Shauwn has joined the list of sexy grannies in Mzansi celebville, such as Rami Chuene and Connie Ferguson, her fans are only beginning to see this aspect of Shauwn on their socials.

The reality TV star posted Baby Flo for the first time when she celebrated her first birthday. In another instalment of total cuteness from the wealthy businesswoman, Shauwn showed her fans how she put the baby to bed.

Instead of a traditional lullaby, Shauwn revealed that she plays gospel music and sings along as she sways to the music with Baby Flo in her arms. She said this was one of the many ways she bonds with Andile and Sithelo's baby girl.

MaMkhize's fans found the moment totes adorable! Watch the video below:

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Baby Flo's first birthday, the reality TV star gushed about her family gaining a new member — whose mother is 27-year-old influencer and musician Sithelo Shozi. 

“Today is a very special day for me as this time last year, our family tree was extended.”

“Dear world, please meet our princess, Baby Flo. Wishing her a very happy 1st birthday and I can officially tell you I’m the happiest granny in the world,” Shauwn wrote.

Shauwn admitted that she wasn't prepared for Flo but her natural grandma instincts have definitely kicked in since she arrived!

“I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy. I never understood the affect and joy that she would bring to our family. I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world, as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort. Every time when I come home and I see her my day is full,” Shauwn said at the time.

