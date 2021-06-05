WATCH | MaMkhize shares cute moments with her granddaughter Flo

KZN businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has only recently opened up to her fans about her relationship with her granddaughter, fondly known as Baby Flo, and this video of her version of singing a lullaby was a major cuteness alert!

While Shauwn has joined the list of sexy grannies in Mzansi celebville, such as Rami Chuene and Connie Ferguson, her fans are only beginning to see this aspect of Shauwn on their socials.

The reality TV star posted Baby Flo for the first time when she celebrated her first birthday. In another instalment of total cuteness from the wealthy businesswoman, Shauwn showed her fans how she put the baby to bed.

Instead of a traditional lullaby, Shauwn revealed that she plays gospel music and sings along as she sways to the music with Baby Flo in her arms. She said this was one of the many ways she bonds with Andile and Sithelo's baby girl.

MaMkhize's fans found the moment totes adorable! Watch the video below: