WATCH | ‘Rhythm City’ star Mapula Mafole is polishing her DJ skills
‘Grew up around DJs and I always wanted to do this thing they do. I highly recommend chasing your dreams while you’re still alive’
Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole has let fans into her journey as she rekindles her passion for music and polishes her DJ skills, and her fans can’t wait to book the good sis for their gigs.
The actress, who is popular for her role on the e.tv soapie, has gone back to her first love since Rhythm City was canned.
Rhythm City's finale will air in July after 13 years on the small screen.
Mapula encouraged her fans to always pursue their dreams.
“Grew up around DJs and I always wanted to do this thing that they do. I highly recommend chasing your dreams while you’re still alive. If God is for you, doesn’t matter who’s against you,” Mapula tweeted.
DJ'ing is not a new dream for Mapula. Three years ago, the actress shared her plan to transition from acting to being a DJ.
Speaking to Thembi Seete on Massiv Metro, Mapula said she would always love TV but planned to eventually go the DJ route because she always had a passion for music.
“I am going to be on Rhythm City for some time and I want to start producing my own short films and go into films more. I am also learning to DJ. I love music. I like to create amateur music.”
Mapula said she had been practising for six months and created songs on Garageband, but was hesitant to release some of the things she had recorded so far.
“I am so nervous to do it but I know it is like storytelling. You just immerse yourself in it. Music is like acting. You are sharing something with people and you are affecting people. You are making them feel a certain time. My sister is married to DJ Christos so I have always been surrounded by music.”
Mzansi celebs Lerato Kganyago and Thuli Phongolo made the transition from TV presenting and acting respectively to the decks.
Watch Mapula in action below and judge her DJ skills as you listen to her mix: