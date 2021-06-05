WATCH | ‘Rhythm City’ star Mapula Mafole is polishing her DJ skills

Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole has let fans into her journey as she rekindles her passion for music and polishes her DJ skills, and her fans can’t wait to book the good sis for their gigs.

The actress, who is popular for her role on the e.tv soapie, has gone back to her first love since Rhythm City was canned.

Rhythm City's finale will air in July after 13 years on the small screen.

Mapula encouraged her fans to always pursue their dreams.

“Grew up around DJs and I always wanted to do this thing that they do. I highly recommend chasing your dreams while you’re still alive. If God is for you, doesn’t matter who’s against you,” Mapula tweeted.