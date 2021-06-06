Candice Modiselle surprises fan in hospital with flowers and gifts
Media personality Candice Modiselle has proven that kindness can go a long way after visiting a fan in hospital.
The user, who goes by the handle @NkhosiLa, took to Twitter to gush about her fangirl moment with Candice. According to her account, the fan suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. She said she was deeply grateful for Candice visiting her with a bunch of flowers and sanitary pads.
“You guys! she came and got me flowers too and she's so sociable, basically loud just like me. I'm so blessed, thank you for the continuous support. I always tell people I'm a Twitter's child because you all mother me so well. I'm so grateful Candice Modiselle, thank you,” she tweeted.
You guys 🥺🥺she came and got me flowers too and she's so sociable basically loud just like me😍😍😍I'm so blessed, thank you for the continuous support, I always tell people I'm a Twitter's child because you all mother me so well 🥺🥺I'm so grateful @CandieModiselle Thank you pic.twitter.com/zmfNhCYTxG— Cystic Fibrosis warrior💜 (@NkhosiLa) June 2, 2021
The star responded to the fan, saying she was grateful to have met her, and reminded her that Candice had her back and prayers were coming her way.
“You’re welcome my love. You’re such a beautiful soul, glad to have met you. We’re in your corner, just as you’re in our prayers,” wrote Candice.
You’re welcome my love. You’re such a beautiful soul 🥺♥️ Glad to have met you. We’re in your corner just as you’re in our prayers 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ZFubBJMzne— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 2, 2021
Mzansi celebs often put a smile on their fans' faces with surprises. DJ Lamiez Holworthy amazed a fan recently by gifting her and her son with a trip away for his birthday to The Blyde, Pretoria. The tweep shared moments from the trip with followers. Excited about the opportunity, Lamiez also reminded them to kick back and relax on their beachfront trip.
“Don’t say anything, just have fun without a worry in the world. You both need and deserve it! Now take Thato (the son) to the faux beach already,” said Lamiez.
Don’t say anything,just have fun without a worry in the world. You both need abs deserve it!— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) May 2, 2021
Now take Thato to the faux beach already 🙄🤣 https://t.co/aaUpqefu4l