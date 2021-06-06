TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle surprises fan in hospital with flowers and gifts

06 June 2021 - 14:00
Candice made one fan's day special, visiting her in hospital.
Candice made one fan's day special, visiting her in hospital.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Media personality Candice Modiselle has proven that kindness can go a long way after visiting a fan in hospital.

The user, who goes by the handle @NkhosiLa, took to Twitter to gush about her fangirl moment with Candice. According to her account, the fan suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. She said she was deeply grateful for Candice visiting her with a bunch of flowers and sanitary pads. 

“You guys! she came and got me flowers too and she's so sociable, basically loud just like me. I'm so blessed, thank you for the continuous support. I always tell people I'm a Twitter's child because you all mother me so well. I'm so grateful Candice Modiselle, thank you,” she tweeted. 

The star responded to the fan, saying she was grateful to have met her, and reminded her that Candice had her back and prayers were coming her way.

“You’re welcome my love. You’re such a beautiful soul, glad to have met you. We’re in your corner, just as you’re in our prayers,” wrote Candice.

Mzansi celebs often put a smile on their fans' faces with surprises. DJ Lamiez Holworthy amazed a fan recently by gifting her and her son with a trip away for his birthday to The Blyde, Pretoria. The tweep shared moments from the trip with followers. Excited about the opportunity, Lamiez also reminded them to kick back and relax on their beachfront trip.

“Don’t say anything, just have fun without a worry in the world. You both need and deserve it! Now take Thato (the son) to the faux beach already,” said Lamiez.

READ MORE

WATCH | Mzansi reacts to thrilling Netflix ‘Jiva’ trailer

The dance series premiers on June 24 on Netflix.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bontle Moloi gives spicy 'thanks' to minister Nathi Mthethwa as he celebrates dancers

"I can only hope our cries are not in vain, but we shall soldier on regardless. I will just give thanks. Relebogile," Bontle said to the minister.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Candice Modiselle: 'Rape culture is woven into the DNA of so many men'

Candice Modiselle is sick of the perversive nature of rape culture
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kairo calls out DJ Zinhle for the way she dresses - her response is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  2. Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma hosts ex-bae Junior de Rocka birthday bash, their fans love to see ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are expecting TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...