Candice Modiselle surprises fan in hospital with flowers and gifts

Media personality Candice Modiselle has proven that kindness can go a long way after visiting a fan in hospital.

The user, who goes by the handle @NkhosiLa, took to Twitter to gush about her fangirl moment with Candice. According to her account, the fan suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. She said she was deeply grateful for Candice visiting her with a bunch of flowers and sanitary pads.

“You guys! she came and got me flowers too and she's so sociable, basically loud just like me. I'm so blessed, thank you for the continuous support. I always tell people I'm a Twitter's child because you all mother me so well. I'm so grateful Candice Modiselle, thank you,” she tweeted.