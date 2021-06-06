Kairo calls out DJ Zinhle for the way she dresses - her response is hilarious!

Star child Kairo Forbes is the latest fashionista to hit the scene, and mommy DJ Zinhle doesn't seem too impressed with her verdicts!

It seems like just yesterday that Fela in Versace hitmaker AKA and DJ Zinhle introduced baby Kairo to the world. Now all grown up and formulating her own opinions on the world, Kairo has shown an interest in fashion, just like her mother and Era by DJ Zinhle designer Zinhle.

However, it seems like the Indlovu hitmaker isn't chuffed with Kairo's comments on her outfits. And she joked that she just might catch the little homegirl ready to be an adult and help her move out!

“Kairo has started making comments about how I dress. Seems like the girl is ready to move out of my house,” joked DJ Zinhle.