Ntando Duma hosts ex-bae Junior de Rocka birthday bash, their fans love to see it!

Fans were left wanting more after Ntando Duma was spotted hosting ex-bae and baby daddy Junior de Rocka's birthday party at the weekend.

Though their relationship may have had a bitter end a few years ago, it seems like Ntando and Junior were able to start afresh with a new relationship as friends. And recently, the co-parents proved that tensions are in the past they have moved on to being buddy-buddy with each other.

It all began when Junior de Rocka announced that he would be celebrating his birthday with two bashes: one at Rockets in Menlyn, Pretoria, and a party at Liv Urbn in Durban.

To fans' shock and surprise, The Queen's Ntando Duma was set to host the party alongside Junior La Vie and Siboniso Shozi.