Criselda Kananda on surviving Covid-19 pneumonia: I feared for my life

Media personality Criselda Kananda has opened up about a recent health scare that left her fearing that she would lose her life.

The media personality took to Instagram to share that she's recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia after being admitted to hospital, where she fought for her life.

“I survived Covid-19 pneumonia,” Criselda said in the caption of her picture from hospital.

In the picture, Criselda can be seen sitting upright on what looks like a hospital bed with machines all around her, saying she is grateful for the gift of life after surviving the deadly virus and its related effects. She thanked the intensive care unit staff at Sunninghill Hospital for their care and dedication to her health while she was there.

Criselda took the opportunity to caution her fans and to remind them to stay safe as there is a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Thank you Sunninghill Hospital ICU staff for the care and dedication. Covid-19 symptoms keep changing. Please keep being vigilant, we are under siege.”

The media personality said she still needed the courage to fully share her experience but thanked God for keeping her alive and her family and friends for their support and prayers.

“To my friends and family, thank you for the prayers. For the first time, even I feared for my life. I still need courage and counselling to share my entire experience. God is real. God is good,” she shared.